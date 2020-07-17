wrestling / News
Note on Why Big Show vs. Randy Orton Isn’t Happening At Extreme Rules
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
As previously reported, an unsanctioned match between Randy Orton and the Big Show is set to happen on this Monday’s episode of RAW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match was not added to Extreme Rules because RAW ratings have been dropping significantly lately. Moving a higher-profile match like Orton vs. Show to the main event of RAW is likely an attempt from WWE to draw in more viewers, as it’s believed it won’t bring any new Network subscribers.
