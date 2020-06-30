wrestling / News
Note On Why Bray Wyatt Missed TV Time
After losing to Braun Strowman at WWE Money in the Bank, Bray Wyatt was pulled from WWE TV and Strowman had a brief feud with The Miz and John Morrison. Once that feud ended at Backlash, Wyatt returned and their program continued. The two are set to have a match at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Wyatt was absent from television in order to spend time with his family. Jojo gave birth to the couple’s daughter Hyrie on May 28, their second child.
