Note on Why Bret Hart Isn’t Managing FTR in AEW

As previously reported, Bret Hart will be in the corner of FTR for an upcoming match for Big Time Wrestling on June 20. The match, which happens in Webster, MA, features FTR against Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr (who will have Arn Anderson in their corner).

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is a reason this is happening in an independent promotion and not on AEW television. There are people in AEW who believe that Hart quietly signed a “lucrative” deal with WWE that would ban him from showing up for AEW events. He is still allowed to do independent events, however.

AEW also believes that this deal would prevent Bret from taking part in the Owen Hart tournament presentation.