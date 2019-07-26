Note On Why Bret Hart Turned Down Monday’s RAW Reunion

It was reported last week that Bret Hart turned down an appearance at the RAW Reunion special this past Monday and sure enough, he wasn’t on the episode.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hart declined the invitation because he was “loving the summer in Calgary” and didn’t want to miss any of it. He was asked about appearing and simply turned WWE down, so it his missing the special had nothing to do with the fact that he showed up at AEW Double or Nothing in May. Hart isn’t planning to make any appearances stateside until August. He’s at a place in his life that he can do what he wants and won’t do otherwise.