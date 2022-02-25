Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar smashed his way out of his pod at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV last Saturday, in a spot that was not planned. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on what happened with the spot and why Lesnar decided to do what he did.

According to the WON, the idea was for Lashley’s pod to open but since he was taken out earlier in the match, he wouldn’t be there. Lesnar knew that Lashely would be removed but he didn’t know that they were going to have his pod open without him in it. So Lesnar assumed his own pod would be next. He knew that they were running low on time and that the show had to be over at a specific time. He thought it was a mistake and his pod was supposed to open, so he kicked his way out.

The other wrestlers in the match still had spots to do before Lesnar was scheduled to come out, so he actually came in earlier than planned. But they knew what would happen once Lesnar entered the match and likely would have had to rush through everything more than they did.

Lesnar would eventually eliminate the other four wrestlers and win the match and WWE title. He will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title for title match at Wrestlemania 38.