Note On Why Bruce Prichard Is Allowed To Keep His Podcast

One thing that fans have brought up during the news about WWE’s policy against third party partnerships, is that wrestlers were being forced to give up their Twitch and Cameo accounts but Bruce Prichard was still able to keep his ‘Something to Wrestle’ podcast. Unlike the WWE wrestlers, Prichard is an employee while they are labeled ‘independent contractors’.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Prichard is able to keep his show because it is part of his contract. When he returned to WWE, he told Vince McMahon he wanted to keep the podcast, and Vince approved it with the caveat that he can’t talk about current WWE. So that’s why nothing has happened regarding the podcast.