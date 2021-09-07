Note on Why Bryan Danielson Didn’t Use Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’ for AEW Debut

– As noted, former WWE World champion Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut last Sunday at All Out to much fanfare. However, some fans have questioned why Bryan didn’t use Europe’s “The Final Countdown” as his entrance theme, especially when AEW President Tony Khan has been able to get the rights for wrestlers to use pop songs as their entrance themes as of late. Instead, Danielson used a new entrance theme song created put together by Elliott Taylor. Dave Meltzer addressed the entrance song issue on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, there was an attempt to have Bryan Danielson use “The Final Countdown” by Europe for the event. However, apparently getting the rights to use the song would’ve been “cost prohibitive” for AEW, “even for Tony Khan.”

Instead, Danielson’s theme is a remix of “Flight of the Valkyries,” and similar to his old WWE entrance music. It was put together by one of Danielson’s friends, the aforementioned Elliott Taylor. You can listen to his new AEW entrance theme below: