wrestling / News

Note On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW TV

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Following his win over MJF at AEW Revolution, CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a possible reason for this is because Punk is currently filming the second season of the Starz series Heels. Filming is expected to last several weeks. Punk plays Ricky Rabies on the show.

