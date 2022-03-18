wrestling / News
Note On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW TV
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
Following his win over MJF at AEW Revolution, CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a possible reason for this is because Punk is currently filming the second season of the Starz series Heels. Filming is expected to last several weeks. Punk plays Ricky Rabies on the show.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Wishes His Friends Luck in AEW, Wants to be His Own Boss Now
- Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar
- Billy Gunn Weighs In On A Possible New Age Outlaws Reunion in AEW
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’