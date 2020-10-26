wrestling / News

Note On Why Drew McIntyre Took Cell Bump At Hell in a Cell

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell

As we noted last night, Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre on last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, which featured McIntyre taking a fall off the Hell in a Cell structure.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason McIntyre did the spot was because he had fond memories of Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at Badd Blood 1997. So he decided to take the exact same bump that Michaels did off the Cell and through the table.

