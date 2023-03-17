Note on Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s AEW TV Tapings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross was not at this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping because of health reasons. He started a new procedure to treat a radiation wound on his leg. The wound was a result of treatment for skin cancer.

His latest procedure was on March 14 and he had another yesterday. It would have been a lot of travel time for him to get from where he was to Winnipeg. Paul Wight took his place for the Rampage taping and Ross will be back next week. His treatment is only expected to last a few weeks.