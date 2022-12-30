Note On Why Jim Ross Won’t Appear On This Week’s AEW Rampage

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross will not be a part of the commentary team for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which was taped Wednesday. Instead, the team will be Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

The reason Ross wasn’t present was that Tony Khan gave him the week off to attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. The game featured University of Oklahoma vs. Florida State. Ross will be back for the taping in Portland next week.