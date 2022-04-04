Note On Why John Cena Couldn’t Be At Wrestlemania This Weekend

While there were several names from the past at Wrestlemania last night, one person who was not present was John Cena. According to PWInsider, Cena was not at Wrestlemania because he is currently in New Mexico filming Coyote vs. ACME. As noted, Cena will play Coyote’s former boss at ACME.

The film follows “a down-on-his-luck (human) attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in his suit against ACME over its defective products, only to discover that his boss at his former law firm is representing ACME.”

It will be directed by Dave Green from a script by Samy Burch. It also stars Will Forte and Lana Condor. It arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.