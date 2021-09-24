Note On Why Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson Aired First On AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam aired on TNT this past Wednesday, and arguably the biggest match, a non-title match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, went on first.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was done to ensure the match could go on longer and not have any timing issues. It also allowed them to have fewer commercial breaks during the thirty minute match. Typically, they can get away with fewer commercial breaks at the start of the show than they can at the end.