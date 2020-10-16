Note On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan made his return to WWE last week and is set to face Jeff Hardy in a match on Friday Night Smackdown tonight. It was known that Sullivan had been out of action due to a knee surgery, but he seemed to take longer than others with similar injuries have been gone. Prior to last week, Sullivan’s last WWE appearance was on the June 10, 2019 episode of RAW.

It might be believed that Sullivan’s controversy regarding his past racist, sexist and homophobic comments were why WWE decided to keep him out longer. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was actually an issue with Sullivan’s knee that slowed his healing. The report stated that the area became infected at one point.

It was also noted that Sullivan had been ready for some time prior to this and WWE waited until the Draft to bring him back. Days after his return, he found himself in controversy yet again when he was accused of making inappropriate comments to an online yoga instructor and asking for “booty photos”.