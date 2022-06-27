wrestling / News

Note On Why Match Was Changed On Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shotzi WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, a match between Shotzi and Aliyah for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was changed, with Tamina taking Aliyah’s spot. Shotzi would end up winning the match to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason that Aliyah was pulled from the match was because she was hurt. No other details are known at this time.

