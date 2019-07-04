wrestling / News
Note On Why Matt Taven Ended Jeff Cobb’s Undefeated Streak At ROH Best in the World
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
ROH Best in the World happened last weekend and featured Matt Taven defeating Jeff Cobb in less than ten minutes to retain the ROH World title, ending Cobb’s undefeated streak cleanly.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the feeling is that Taven had to win, because Cobb is going to be part of NJPW’s G-1 Climax tournament and will likely lose several matches. The belief in ROH is that it wouldn’t look good for their champion to lose multiple times in another promotion.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Praises The Rivalry of Steve Austin and The Rock, Discusses Always Rooting for The Rock Against Austin
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Angle, When Maria Told WWE She Was Pregnant