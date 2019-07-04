wrestling / News

Note On Why Matt Taven Ended Jeff Cobb’s Undefeated Streak At ROH Best in the World

ROH Best in the World happened last weekend and featured Matt Taven defeating Jeff Cobb in less than ten minutes to retain the ROH World title, ending Cobb’s undefeated streak cleanly.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the feeling is that Taven had to win, because Cobb is going to be part of NJPW’s G-1 Climax tournament and will likely lose several matches. The belief in ROH is that it wouldn’t look good for their champion to lose multiple times in another promotion.

