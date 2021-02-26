wrestling / News

Note On Why Miro Missed Recent AEW Dynamite Taping

February 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Miro missed the most recent AEW Dynamite taping because of last week’s blizzard not letting him leave Nashville. It was originally planned to feature some type of angle with him after the wedding at Beach Break. Instead, that was done with a video on this week’s episode.

Will Hobbs also missed the tapings, which was noted on television, but it was reportedly not a travel issue.

