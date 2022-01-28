Note on Why Nick Wayne Missed The WRLD on GCW Last Sunday

As we previously reported, Nick Wayne was originally set for The WRLD on GCW as part of the scramble match, but was eventually pulled. Joey Janela then told Wayne he would book him for Spring Break 6, with Wayne requesting a match with Will Ospreay.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wayne was unable to work the show was because he is underage. Wayne is currently 17, and the New York State Athletic Commission would not clear him to work the match.

A show in Rochester, New York had previously received a fine after booking a run-in for Brodie Huber (-1 in AEW). Obviously there is a significant different in age there, however.

The regulation reads: No person under the age of eighteen years shall participate in any authorized professional combative sports, and no person under sixteen years of age shall be permitted to attend thereat as a spectator, provided, however, that a person under the age of sixteen may be permitted to attend as a spectator if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is reportedly a loophole in state regulations that might have allowed it, but it would have to be cleared ahead of time. In 2018, wrestling was removed from being considered a combat sport, which would mean that wrestling shows should be exempt.

GCW may have avoided a fine over Wayne, but they were told to expect a fine for drinking alcohol in the ring after the main event.