Note On Why NJPW Turned Down Deal With VICE TV Last Year

April 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW logo

It was reported earlier this week that MLW had signed a new TV deal with Vice TV, which was something that NJPW was offered a year ago and turned down. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were multiple reasons why NJPW turned down the deal. One of the reasons was that the money wasn’t what the company wanted and the length of the deal was shorter than they wanted.

