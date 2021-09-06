wrestling / News
Note On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Was Where It Was On The AEW All Out Card
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
Paul Wight defeated QT Marshall last night at AEW All Out, in a match that went just over three minutes. It may have surprised people that it happened in between the CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage matches.
According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was placed where it was because of the timing of the show. It was felt that some of the matches might end up going long, so the belief was that if they had to remove a match, that would have been the match to remove. Instead, it ended up on the card as a short match between the two main events.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments on His Return at AEW All Out, AJ Lee Reacts To Punk & Bryan Danielson
- Backstage Notes on AEW Roster Members Who Left Chicago Before All Out, Wrestlers in Attendance
- Backstage Notes on AEW All Out, Possible Surprises, Expected Main Event (SPOILERS)
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE