Note On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Was Where It Was On The AEW All Out Card

Paul Wight defeated QT Marshall last night at AEW All Out, in a match that went just over three minutes. It may have surprised people that it happened in between the CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage matches.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was placed where it was because of the timing of the show. It was felt that some of the matches might end up going long, so the belief was that if they had to remove a match, that would have been the match to remove. Instead, it ended up on the card as a short match between the two main events.