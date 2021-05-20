Note On Why Rey Fenix Is Not A Part Of Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing

Almost the entire field for the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Twenty wrestlers were revealed with the 21st being saved, presumably, for the event itself. However, Rey Fenix was not one of the names listed. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is because he is out of action due to an injury. His last match was the April 14th episode of Dynamite, when he and PAC lost to the Young Bucks.

The field for the match currently includes Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Blade, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Preston Vance, The Varsity Blonds, The Acclaimed, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson and one wrestler that hasn’t been announced.