wrestling / News
Note On Why Riho Has Been Absent From AEW TV
August 13, 2021 | Posted by
Riho has been absent from AEW TV for a month, as her last match was on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on June 28. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW Women’s Champion has been out of action after having a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, she is feeling better and will likely return soon.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Weighs In On Current WWE Product, Whether He’s Watching
- Keith Lee Shares Details of His Recent Absence From WWE TV, Reveals Medical Issue He Faced
- CM Punk on Having Free Rein to Create His Ricky Rabies Character in Heels
- Jeff Jarrett On Judy Bagwell On a Pole Match At WCW New Blood Rising, Worked Shoot With Goldberg & Kevin Nash