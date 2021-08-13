wrestling / News

Note On Why Riho Has Been Absent From AEW TV

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Riho STARDOM

Riho has been absent from AEW TV for a month, as her last match was on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on June 28. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW Women’s Champion has been out of action after having a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, she is feeling better and will likely return soon.

