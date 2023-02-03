Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge

It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the reason the match didn’t happen was because of Edge’s television commitments. The Rated-R Superstar has been filming the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where he is playing Ares. That meant he would have had no time to appear on television to hype up the match.

Edge eventually did appear at the Rumble, entering at #24. He eliminated Balor and Damian Priest before Balor pulled him out.