Note On Why Rusev Hasn’t Been On WWE TV Lately

Even though WWE had been pushing a feud between Bobby Lashley & Lana vs. Rusev & Liv Morgan hard, the men were more or less dropped from the story. Lashley is still making appearances on WWE TV, even wrestling in the main event on RAW this past Monday, but Rusev has not. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Bulgarian Brute was pulled from television due to an ongoing contract dispute with the WWE.

Rusev raised some eyebrows last month when he wrote on his Twitter profile that he is “soon to be a free agent.” The bio has now been changed to “add a bio to your profile.”