Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary

In the main event of last night’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, Sami Callihan pinned Tessa Blanchard but seemingly showed her respect after it was over. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had details on why it was decided that Callihan would go over in the match.

He said that the match was “for Tessa” because Impact officials see her as a “big star,” so it was designed as a showcase match for her. The finish of the match was always planned for Blanchard to lose and had nothing to do with whether or not Callihan wanted to lose or not, as had been speculated on social media by fans. Impact felt they didn’t want to push her too hard and have people start to reject her (as WWE experienced with Roman Reigns), so they felt she could get over more with that kind of match by losing, without the fear of “oh god, they’re putting her over guys now.”