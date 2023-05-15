Note On Why Sami Zayn Will Be At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia

As previously reported, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. This will be the first appearance for Zayn in Saudi Arabia in years. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about why Zayn is appearing in Saudi Arabia after not being allowed to go for years.

Zayn is of Syrian descent. For years, Saudi Arabia and Syria’s diplomatic relations were damaged when the Saudi government decided to disengage with them in 2017. That was the culmination of issues that began when Saudi Arabia donated weapons to the rebels during the Syrian Civil War. Long story short, the two countries recently resumed diplomatic relations. So now Zayn has decided to participate in the event. Owens, who had been refusing to do Saudi shows out of solidarity to Zayn, agreed to go as well.

Night of Champions happens on May 27 in Jeddah.