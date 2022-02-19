wrestling / News
Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber
February 19, 2022
The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
While the show did have a hard time limit of three hours, there were several transitional videos WWE could have cut if they needed the time. The current plan is to have the tag title match on Smackdown some time soon, which could end up changing.
