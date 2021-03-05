Note On Why The AEW Tag Team Title Match Is Opening AEW Revolution

As we previously reported, the match between the Young Bucks and Chris Jericho & MJF for the AEW World Tag Team Titles will open the AEW Revolution PPV on Sunday.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the decision was likely made because the Bucks believe they are going to have a “killer” match. In the past, they have pushed to either open or close the show if they thought their match would be really good. Tony Khan usually decides to close the show with the singles match instead. He only closed the show with a tag match before with Stadium Stampede last year, which was likely because of the spectacle of it.