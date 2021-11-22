Note On Why The Rock Didn’t Appear At WWE Survivor Series

While last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV had a focus on The Rock’s 25th anniversary in WWE, The Great One himself didn’t actually appear. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there was no way The Rock could have appeared on the show due to his film commitments. It was noted that Rock is in Europe working on a movie, and so he wouldn’t be able to travel back and forth due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

However, it was never planned for Rock to appear at the event and he was not booked. WWE also never advertised him for the show. Instead, there were clips about the Rock’s career and a storyline involving a golden egg that Rock apparently gifted Vince McMahon. That story, which involved the egg getting stolen, will continue on RAW tonight.