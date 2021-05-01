Note On Why There Was No Jump From The Pirate Ship At Wrestlemania

Kevin Owens had stated that he wanted to jump off the pirate ship set at Wrestlemania, but that didn’t happen this year. Fightful Select reports that according to speculation among talent backstage, it was believed that the weather prevented him from doing that. However, it was more than that. There were discussions between talent and creative through the week, and since the match wasn’t no DQ, there was no reason for Owens to jump.

The ship on the set was also bigger than many expected, so between creative and the set, the weather was simply “the final nail in the coffin.” The spot was never planned in the final stages of teh match.