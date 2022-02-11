Note On Why TJ Wilson Has Been Absent From WWE Events

As previously reported, WWE producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) was absent from the Royal Rumble, as well as other WWE events. It was believed that the Rumble matches were hurt by his absence. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has been taking time off in order to rehab his neck and help the healing process.

While his neck injury didn’t paralyze him (the injury is such that it was considered a miracle he survived and is able to walk around), it does still flare up from time to time.

According to the report, there were rumors weeks ago that Wilson was going to leave the company, but that was a “miscommunication”. He’s on good terms with the company and will be back.