Note On Why Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Will Be Retro-Themed

May 7, 2021
Smackdown

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will have a special throwback theme, with the graphics including the original logo and an older look. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason for the retro theme is because it is likely a FOX directive. FOX will be airing a NASCAR race with a similar theme.

The only match announced so far tonight is a Wrestlemania rematch between Seth Rollins and Cesaro.

