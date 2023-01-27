wrestling / News

Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately

January 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wardlow AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.

