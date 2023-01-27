wrestling / News
Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Which Women Will Not Be In Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
- Mick Foley On Bleeding During His WWE Run, Whether Blood Still Has a Place In Wrestling
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally