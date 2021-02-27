wrestling / News
Note On Why WWE Created ‘WWE Icons’ Brand, Note On Beth Phoenix Documentary
February 27, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that the reason the WWE created the series WWE Icons was to have a brand to push as a series and build excitement for instead of promoting individual documentaries.
Meanwhile, the company is still working on an episode devoted to Beth Phoenix as of a few weeks ago. Footage for the documentary was recently shot in her hometown of Elmira, New York.
