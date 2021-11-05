wrestling / News
Note On Why WWE Decided To Cut Karrion Kross From Roster Yesterday
As previously reported, WWE released eighteen wrestlers yesterday, including Eva Marie, Nia Jax, Keith Lee and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Karrion Kross, who was one of the people fired, likely was released because he ‘didn’t get over.’
It was reported that Vince McMahon made the call to release Kross because he hadn’t got over with fans after getting moved to the main roster. Kross was initially moved as his character from NXT, minus Scarlett but still NXT Champion, and lost to Jeff Hardy in his debut. After losing the NXT title, he moved to the RAW brand full time and got a gimmick tweak, wearing a new outfit for his entrance. He hadn’t been used on television as of late and there were rumors that he was going to get repackaged again.
More Trending Stories
- Vaccination Status Reportedly A Factor In Some WWE Releases
- WWE Releases Eva Marie, Karrion Kross, Ember Moon, Mia Yim, More
- Ahmed Johnson on What Vince McMahon Told Him the Night After the Montreal Screwjob
- Samuray del Sol Responds To Getting Called Out by Chris Jericho & Amanda Huber For Spelling Brodie Lee’s Name Wrong