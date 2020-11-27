Note On Why WWE Dropped ‘Wobbly Walrus’ Character From Firefly Funhouse

Back in September, WWE introduced a new character called ‘Wobbly Walrus’ for the Firefly Funhouse, but it hasn’t appeared much since. According to Ringside News and confirmed by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the character was removed due as Roman Reigns’ feud with Jey Uso continued.

The character was created by Bruce Prichard to be a spoof of Paul Heyman, and was meant to lead to a match between Bray Wyatt and Reigns. Instead, the decision was made to move Wyatt to RAW and have him work with Orton to keep him away from Reigns. wWE still has the puppet but has no point of using it right now.

According to the Observer, there are “forces” working to protect Reigns from bad booking and there was a belief that a feud with Wyatt wouldn’t help him.