Note On Why WWE Is Bringing Back King of the Ring

It was revealed earlier this week that WWE is bringing back the King of the Ring tournament, which will begin on next week’s episode of RAW and will include stars from both brands. The finals for the tournament are scheduled for Clash of Champions on September 15.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if the return of the King of the Ring was a USA Network idea in order to increase ratings for RAW. He said that he wasn’t sure, but noted that it was being done to push a specific wrestler, but it’s unknown who at this time. If that’s the case, then it wouldn’t be an outside influence that resulted in WWE bringing back the concept.