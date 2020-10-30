wrestling / News
Note On Why WWE Likely Changed Matt Riddle’s Name
October 30, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, WWE made the call to change Matt Riddle’s name to just “Riddle.” Riddle seemed supportive of the idea, which reportedly came from Vince McMahon himself. McMahon was said to be “fired up” and “complimentary” after ‘The Original Bro’s’ match with Sheamus on RAW, which ultimately led to the change.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE didn’t want to have people google “Matt Riddle” and find the details of the lawsuit against him and WWE. As we’ve previously noted, Candy Cartwright is suing over an alleged case of sexual assault. The decision to make the change was made yesterday.
