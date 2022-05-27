Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE after the two walked out of a WWE RAW taping. WWE has made several statements about the situation, including noting that the two “let us all down.” The company has also pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE decided to pull the team’s merchandise to send a message to the locker room.

There is said to be a lot of discussion in the locker room with Banks being painted in a negative light. Naomi is seen as just supporting her friend but not being the cause of the situation. It was noted that even those who were normally not “pro-management” were not against management in this situation.