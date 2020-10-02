Note On Why WWE Will Be Taping 205 Live with NXT Instead of Smackdown

It was reported last night that WWE will be moving NXT and 205 Live to the Performance Center starting with NXT Takeover 31 on Sunday. NXT had been taping from Full Sail University while 205 Live was being taped in the Thunderdome before Smackdown.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there had been talk all week of moving NXT to the Thunderdome but nothing materialized.

The reason 205 Live will be taped with NXT instead of Smackdown, is that NXT and 205 Live share wrestlers, so it’s best to keep certain groups of wrestlers together. That way, if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in NXT, the wrestlers from that brand that appear on 205 Live wouldn’t spread it among Smackdown talent. This is similar to how Hollywood is running productions lately, with groups like actors/director and crew working at different locations and times.

It was believed that the recent COVID outbreak in NXT spread to the main roster specifically because of a wrestler that worked 205 Live, or at the very least it’s enough of a risk to make the change.

Main roster Smackdown talent no longer appear on 205 Live, so that also made the switch easier.