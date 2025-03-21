wrestling / News

Note on Why Wyatt Sicks Have Not Appeared On WWE TV

March 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wyatt Sicks WWE Raw 7-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

The Wyatt Sicks have not wrestled in WWE since December and haven’t really appeared on TV since they were moved to Smackdown earlier this year. Fightful Select reports that the reason for this is because Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) wasn’t cleared to compete. Since then, he has been cleared and there have recently been creative talks about the group’s return. It was noted that this will not be happening any time soon, as WWE is waiting until “the time is right.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wyatt Sicks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading