wrestling / News

Note On Wrestler Possibly Returning On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that a returning wrestler was spotted at the Boston Airport earlier today, ahead of tonight’s Smackdown on FOX in Worcester, MA. Zelina Vega has been written into tonight’s show and has a new blonde-haired look.

Zelina’s last WWE match was on the April 11 episode of RAW against Bianca Belair. She has been dealing with an injury since May, which required surgery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading