Note On Wrestler Possibly Returning On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
October 7, 2022
PWInsider reports that a returning wrestler was spotted at the Boston Airport earlier today, ahead of tonight’s Smackdown on FOX in Worcester, MA. Zelina Vega has been written into tonight’s show and has a new blonde-haired look.
Zelina’s last WWE match was on the April 11 episode of RAW against Bianca Belair. She has been dealing with an injury since May, which required surgery.
