– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, is currently scheduled to be with Sasha Banks at tomorrow’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo, Japan. Naomi has now posted some clips from earlier today on her Instagram Stories showing that she is currently now in Tokyo.

It’s unknown if Naomi will be appearing on camera for tomorrow’s event. She has not appeared for WWE since she along with her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks, walked out of the company in May 2022. Banks is expected to appear during Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she will reportedly be working with the company later on.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is scheduled for tomorrow at the Tokyo Dome. It will be streamed live on New Japan World.