Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson was spotted earlier today in Pittsburgh, PA, the host city for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It’s unknown if he will actually appear on the show. Steveson was drafted to RAW last year.

It was also noted that the Street Profits were also in town for tonight’s taping.

