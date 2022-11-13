– According to some stats shared earlier today by Wrestlenomics, more unique wrestlers have been showcased on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) earlier this year. Khan’s acquisition of ROH was announced in early March.

The first ROH show booked by Khan was Supercard of Honor XV held about a month after the announcement in early April during WrestleMania Week. As noted by Wrestlenomics’ stats, the number of unique wrestlers featured on 32 episodes of AEW Dynamite before ROH Supercard of Honor XV was 131. The number of unique wrestlers featured on 32 episodes of Dynamite after Supercard of Honor XV was 147.

Meanwhile, 32 episodes of Rampage before Supercard of Honor XV featured 118 unique wrestlers. Comparatively, 32 episodes of Rampage after Supercard of Honor XV took place featured 145 unique wrestlers.

Since the Khan acquisition of ROH, AEW has begun featuring both ROH matches, angles, and titles on AEW programming. The next ROH event is Final Battle 2022. The event is scheduled for December 10 at College Park Center in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.