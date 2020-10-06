wrestling / News

Note on Wrestlers Who Appeared in Latest Bianca Belair Vignette

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair Raw NXT WWE

Last night’s episode of Raw featured a new Bianca Belair vignette showcasing her as the “The SmartEST” in WWE. The Local Competitor account had some details on the other wrestlers who appeared in the vignette.

The other women’s wrestlers who appeared in the video were Rocky Radley, Gia Roman, and Lindsay Snow. You can view the full vignette from last night’s broadcast below.

