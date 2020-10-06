wrestling / News
Note on Wrestlers Who Appeared in Latest Bianca Belair Vignette
– Last night’s episode of Raw featured a new Bianca Belair vignette showcasing her as the “The SmartEST” in WWE. The Local Competitor account had some details on the other wrestlers who appeared in the vignette.
The other women’s wrestlers who appeared in the video were Rocky Radley, Gia Roman, and Lindsay Snow. You can view the full vignette from last night’s broadcast below.
On the new @WWE RAW episode: Who appeared in Bianca Belair’s @BiancaBelairWWE Smart-EST vignette? Rocky Radley @RockyRadley, Gia Roman @RealGiaRoman, & Lindsay Snow @kaijupower participated in Game Night with Belair. #WWE #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0cM2SigPbb
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) October 6, 2020
