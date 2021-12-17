Note On Wrestlers Not Getting No-Cut Clauses In Their WWE Contracts

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE, specifically about the fact that his new deal does not have a no-cut clause. This means that WWE can still cut him at any time if they choose.

It was noted that Owens signed a price that was high enough that AEW would not be willing to match it. The figures were “in line with what someone at his level” would earn.

A ‘key player’ in the comapny said: “It’s in line with what I heard. Someone in his position, who can come in and out of the main events, upper mid card, will make that level at this time. But he won’t get the 90-day clause waived. He wasn’t going to get more money. The 2-3 million a year range is so blinding to people, they sign, not realizing it’s a 90 day contract that renews every day at WWE’s sole discretion. It’s how they `got’ Windham Rotunda. He was going to get 3 mil, 3 year term. They went to a 5 year term. He held. They inched up towards 4. He jumped at it. But it’s still a 90 day contract. And with the higher number, it takes less and less to trigger the release.”

It had been noted previously that only a select few wrestlers in WWE have a no-cut clause in their contracts, and they are wrestlers that likely wouldn’t get cut anyway.