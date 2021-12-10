Note On Wrestling Ticket Sales On Secondary Market, GCW Said To Be Doing The Best

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there’s no “great demand” for WWE or AEW on the secondary market because nothing is selling out at this time. It was noted that the highest-priced get-in tickets are for GCW.

GCW’s event on December 17 in Los Angeles is priced at $175 (there are four tickets left). Their event on January 15 in Hoffman Estates, IL is priced at $375, with only four tickets left (all front row). Another event on January 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York is priced at $125 with 53 tickets available.