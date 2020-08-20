Note On WWE Airing Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland Match Last Night On NXT

As we reported last week, Johnny Gargano had an injury scare during the taping for last night’s NXT during his match with Ridge Holland. He was dropped on his head during the match, which was immediately stopped. After Gargano was checked on and revealed to be okay, the match was completely restarted. As we saw last night, the spot ended up airing on television.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE likely used the footage because it ‘looked devastating’ and Gargano ended up being okay after it happened. Meltzer reiterated that Gargano is doing okay after the incident, although he wasn’t ‘totally fine’ when it happened. He was banged up but ultimately felt like he ‘dodged a bullet’.

Obviously the company edited together the start of the match up until the spot, then the second match with the finish. With the commercial break happening immediately after Gargano was dropped on his head, that is likely where the first match ended and the second began. It was made to appear that Gargano was ‘playing possum’ before he hit a superkick on Holland.