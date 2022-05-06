Note On WWE Booking Six-Man Tag For Wrestlemania Backlash

As previously reported, the tag team title unification match between RK-Bro and the Usos at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash was changed to a six-man tag. Roman Reigns joined the Usos while Drew McIntyre will team with Randy Orton and Riddle.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that this was always the plan for the event, and there was never a plan to do the unification match. So this time, it wasn’t a matter of ‘plans changing’. It had previously been reported that Reigns was going to be in the main event, but a challenger for his titles hadn’t been lined up. This is why.

WWE plans on saving Reigns vs. McIntyre or one of the bigger shows over the summer, as they will take place in stadiums. With this event in a smaller arena and four weeks after Wrestlemania, the interest wouldn’t be as high. Plus WWE hopes to have big matches for the bigger shows.

Whether or not the unification match happens will be up to Vince McMahon, but the belief is that it’s a bad idea since the are not ending the brand split. There is currently no plan to follow-up on it.